Previous
Next
Fenghuang (Phoenix) Ancient Town by wh2021
Photo 513

Fenghuang (Phoenix) Ancient Town

Boat tour of the old town.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
140% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a great way to see it all! I love all the wooden balconies and architecture. Are people still living there?
April 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise