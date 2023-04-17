Previous
Cup of Tea by wh2021
Photo 523

Cup of Tea

A type of tea pot which is so common to see in any tea house.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Cool image!
April 17th, 2023  
Mags ace
What a neat fountain!
April 17th, 2023  
