Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 524
Reservoir
This is one of the best views of the reservoir. I have been visiting here quite a number of times and again in this morning.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
524
photos
28
followers
18
following
143% complete
View this month »
517
518
519
520
521
522
523
524
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
18th April 2023 8:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#landscape
Diana
ace
What a wonderful capture, I love the shapes and colours. It looks pretty much as our one does, as we have that orangy clay and just as little water.
April 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close