Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 589
Lionfish
Pterois is a genus of venomous marine fish, commonly known as lionfish, native to the Indo-Pacific. It is characterized by conspicuous warning coloration with red or black bands, and ostentatious dorsal fins tipped with venomous spines.
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
590
photos
31
followers
21
following
161% complete
View this month »
583
584
585
586
587
588
589
590
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
TG-6
Taken
23rd June 2023 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#underwater
Karen
ace
They are beautiful, though - really exotic looking things. We call them scorpion fish, although I’m not sure if the two are one and the same fish? Another wonderful capture! I’m really enjoying seeing your underwater explorations through you and the great shots you take with your camera :-) You’re amassing a superb collection of underwater captures and memories.
June 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close