Lionfish by wh2021
Lionfish

Pterois is a genus of venomous marine fish, commonly known as lionfish, native to the Indo-Pacific. It is characterized by conspicuous warning coloration with red or black bands, and ostentatious dorsal fins tipped with venomous spines.
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Karen ace
They are beautiful, though - really exotic looking things. We call them scorpion fish, although I’m not sure if the two are one and the same fish? Another wonderful capture! I’m really enjoying seeing your underwater explorations through you and the great shots you take with your camera :-) You’re amassing a superb collection of underwater captures and memories.
June 28th, 2023  
