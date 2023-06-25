Previous
Tulamben, Bali by wh2021
Photo 592

Tulamben, Bali

Posing with a sea turtle.
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Mags ace
How wonderful!
June 29th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it must be amazing down there
June 30th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That looks like fun- great shot!
June 30th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Great capture
June 30th, 2023  
