goby fish by wh2021
Photo 595

goby fish

28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
How do you even see these!? Great shot.
July 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
Unique fish and capture!
July 1st, 2023  
winghong_ho
@olivetreeann This one was not difficult to spot.
July 1st, 2023  
