A yellow leaf fish by wh2021
A yellow leaf fish

I was pointed to see this creature and took some pictures of it. Finally, I learned that it was a fish and called leaf fish.

More info here : https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=yellow+leaf+fish&form=HDRSC4&first=1
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Diana ace
How lucky to get such a good shot of it, great colour and textures.
July 16th, 2023  
