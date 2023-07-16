Sign up
Photo 613
A yellow leaf fish
I was pointed to see this creature and took some pictures of it. Finally, I learned that it was a fish and called leaf fish.
More info here :
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=yellow+leaf+fish&form=HDRSC4&first=1
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
#underwater
Diana
ace
How lucky to get such a good shot of it, great colour and textures.
July 16th, 2023
