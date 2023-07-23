Previous
dragonnosed pipefish by wh2021
dragonnosed pipefish

Not a good photo. I thought they were sea snakes when I took this. Actually, their proper name should be dragon-nosed pipefish. More pictures of could be found in the website : https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=dragonnosed+pipefish&form=HDRSC4&first=1
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
