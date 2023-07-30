Previous
Blacktip grouper by wh2021
Blacktip grouper

I learned the name of the fish on the internet. There were two such fishes in the same frame, one brown and the other black.
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
