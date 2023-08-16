Previous
clown fish in anemone by wh2021
clown fish in anemone

It is the same clown fish as yesterday's post ( https://365project.org/wh2021/365/2023-08-15 ) but with the colors slightly changed.
winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Annie D ace
Fabulous image...love the anemone
August 23rd, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured,such lovely colours.
August 23rd, 2023  
