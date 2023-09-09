Previous
A goby by wh2021
Photo 668

A goby

Goby is a common name for many species of small to medium sized ray-finned fish, normally with large heads and tapered bodies, which are found in marine, brackish and freshwater environments.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture, great textures and tones.
September 9th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
They camouflage easily
September 9th, 2023  
