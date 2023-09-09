Sign up
Photo 668
A goby
Goby is a common name for many species of small to medium sized ray-finned fish, normally with large heads and tapered bodies, which are found in marine, brackish and freshwater environments.
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Photo Details
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
TG-6
Taken
20th August 2023 2:01pm
Tags
#underwater
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture, great textures and tones.
September 9th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
They camouflage easily
September 9th, 2023
