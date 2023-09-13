Previous
A pufferfish by wh2021
A pufferfish

It was a pity to also include a plastic bag in front of the fish.
winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful fish, lovely tones and textures. So sad re the plastic in our oceans, many fish are daying because of it.
September 13th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
amazing fish - so sad to see that bag in there tho. part of me wishes you had rubber stamped it out, and parts says you did right to tell it like it is
September 13th, 2023  
