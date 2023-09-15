Previous
A large stingray by wh2021
Photo 674

A large stingray

which was going to fly away.
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and detail, you even got a little photobomber :-)
September 15th, 2023  
