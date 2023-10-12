Previous
Coffee shop by wh2021
Coffee shop

A coffee shop in the historical site in Guangzhou. The name of the coffee shop is Kopi Luwak. A cup of Luwak coffee costs about 15 dollars.
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Dorothy ace
Nice photo, but too rich for my handbag!
October 12th, 2023  
