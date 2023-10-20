Previous
A glimpse of the village by wh2021
A glimpse of the village

20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

winghong_ho

Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene. Nicely framed between the corn and those beautiful mountains mountains.
October 23rd, 2023  
