Chili by wh2021
Photo 715

Chili

with the lake as the background
26th October 2023 26th Oct 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful composition and capture.
October 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture and DOF!
October 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
October 27th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice one!
October 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
