Previous
Photo 720
Banana
It is near sunset now, still nobody buy the banana.
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
0
0
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
720
photos
33
followers
23
following
Views
2
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
16th October 2023 4:56pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
#landscape
