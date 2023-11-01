Previous
Fisherman by wh2021
Photo 721

Fisherman

This type of fishing boat is so primitive but safe.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
seems to have worked for a long time!
November 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and reflection. He sure has quite a lot of nets there.
November 2nd, 2023  
Annie D ace
Lovely image of the fisherman at work
November 2nd, 2023  
