Photo 721
Fisherman
This type of fishing boat is so primitive but safe.
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
3
2
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Photo Details
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
16th October 2023 4:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#landscape
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
seems to have worked for a long time!
November 2nd, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and reflection. He sure has quite a lot of nets there.
November 2nd, 2023
Annie D
ace
Lovely image of the fisherman at work
November 2nd, 2023
