Highspeed railway under construction by wh2021
Highspeed railway under construction

Highspeed trains is so common in China and such construction can be seen everywhere.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these huge repetitive supports. That looks like quite a monster busy at work there.
November 2nd, 2023  
Annie D ace
Wow they're huge supports
November 2nd, 2023  
bkb in the city
Nice shot. They have started discussions on building one here
November 2nd, 2023  
