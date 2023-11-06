Previous
Five boats with three colors by wh2021
Five boats with three colors

I am not sure if it was intentionally or not, the two orange boats, blue boats and the red boat are arranged symmetrically.
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Diana ace
Lovely find and capture, there seems to be quite a lot on board.
November 6th, 2023  
Annie D ace
@ludwigsdiana they are filled with stuff
It is interesting the way they are arranged
November 6th, 2023  
