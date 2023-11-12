Previous
A red boat by wh2021
Photo 732

A red boat

The scene was purely yellowish-green in color except that red boat
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Well spotted. and Photographed.
November 12th, 2023  
