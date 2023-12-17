Previous
Mural by wh2021
Mural

After leaving the historic village in Enping, we visited some other famous places such as this. It is famous for selling Chenpi (tangerine peel) in Xinhui. More info here :
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chenpi
winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Mags ace
Lovely mural!
December 17th, 2023  
