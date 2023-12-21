Previous
Next
Historical Village by wh2021
Photo 771

Historical Village

It is the monument of Chenpi (tangerine peel) village in Xinhui, China. At the bottom of the monument tower, there is a big bell.

More info here : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chenpi
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
211% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise