Sanxingdui by wh2021
Photo 791

Sanxingdui

Golden mask front.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful mask, it seems to be mage of gold foil.
January 11th, 2024  
