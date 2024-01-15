Previous
Sanxingdui by wh2021
Sanxingdui

Bronze face mask.
winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wonderful
January 14th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great low key. Were these warriors' masks?
January 14th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lots of drama here!
January 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured.
January 14th, 2024  
