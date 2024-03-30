Previous
Guard house by wh2021
Photo 871

Guard house

for the armies at the border. 40c below zero at the moment.
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
238% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture and lovely pop of colour.
March 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise