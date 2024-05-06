Previous
Gaochang Ruins by wh2021
Photo 908

Gaochang Ruins

The city was built by mud moulds. The weather in the area is very dry so the ruins have been well preserved for thousands of years. More info here: https://www.chinahighlights.com/turpan/attraction/gaochang-ruins.htm
6th May 2024 6th May 24

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
