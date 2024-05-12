Previous
The Flamming Mountains in Turpan by wh2021
Photo 914

The Flamming Mountains in Turpan

The mountain climate is harsh and the extremely high summer temperatures make this the hottest spot in China, frequently reaching 50 °C (122 °F) or higher. One of the largest thermometers in China is on display adjacent to the mountain, tracking the surrounding ground temperatures. It is a popular tourist spot. The ground temperature on the day of visit was 45C.
12th May 2024 12th May 24

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
250% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Karen ace
Magnificent beautiful camels! Very interesting narrative - thank you. 50° is of course super hot! Wow. But it's a dry heat, yes?

I love the colours in the camel’s dress code.
May 12th, 2024  
Wylie ace
These are amazing. I've never actually seen a 2-humped camel.
May 12th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A wonderful capture of these magnificent camels!
May 12th, 2024  
Karen ace
@pusspup
I wonder - aren't these camels actually called dromedaris? I can't recall offhand which one is dromedaris, which one is camel
May 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise