Populus Euphratica fossil by wh2021
Populus Euphratica fossil

In the plate, it said "this is the populus euphratica fossil which died on hundred and fifty millions year ago. The seed of Lopnor people Abudu said: He is the Tarim River Populus Euphratica grandpa’s grandpa’s grandpa ………"
Populus Euphratica is the only tree species to be found in the desert of North China. In Ejina in the west of Inner Mongolia, there's a Populus Euphratica. As the oldest tree in this Populus Euphratica forest, it's been guarding this place for more than 800 years. The locals call it the "Sacred Tree."

https://www.bilibili.com/read/cv8837985/

