Populus Euphratica by wh2021
Photo 917

Populus Euphratica

Taken from the same place as yesterday's photo. This time I have adjusted the photo to give it a colder tone.
15th May 2024 15th May 24

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Elisa Smith ace
They really are interesting trees.
May 19th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Such a big difference! All the other really look as hot as it was- this looks much more comfortable! I do like the way these trees grow. Their roots must go down into the earth quite deeply.
May 19th, 2024  
