Previous
Photo 917
Populus Euphratica
Taken from the same place as yesterday's photo. This time I have adjusted the photo to give it a colder tone.
15th May 2024
15th May 24
2
1
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
17th April 2024 11:24am
Privacy
Public
Tags
#landscape
Elisa Smith
ace
They really are interesting trees.
May 19th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Such a big difference! All the other really look as hot as it was- this looks much more comfortable! I do like the way these trees grow. Their roots must go down into the earth quite deeply.
May 19th, 2024
