Two Luoburens by wh2021
Photo 918

Two Luoburens

who are over 100 years old. They were making handcrafts for sale.
16th May 2024 16th May 24

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
John Falconer ace
Great shot. And well done to the old ones.
May 20th, 2024  
