Subashi Ancient City by wh2021
Subashi Ancient City

With wonderful landscape and light and sky, I could not stop taking photos inside this ruined city,
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these shapes and textures.
June 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
Makes me wonder what it was like back in its day.
June 16th, 2024  
