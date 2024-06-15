Previous
Subashi Ancient City by wh2021
Subashi Ancient City

With wonderful landscape and light and sky, I could not stop taking photos inside this ruined city,
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Diana ace
I don't blame you, they are all stunning.
June 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wonderful!
June 16th, 2024  
