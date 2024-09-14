Previous
Room in the resort. by wh2021
Photo 1039

Room in the resort.

14th September 2024 14th Sep 24

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
284% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful vegetation and room, it looks very cosy.
September 24th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Gorgeous spot to stay.
September 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise