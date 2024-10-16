Jawfishes typically reside in burrows they construct in sandy substrate. They will stuff their mouths with sand and spit it out elsewhere, slowly creating a tunnel. Using the protection of these burrows, these fish will hover, feeding on plankton or other small organisms, ready to dart back in at the first sign of danger. They are territorial of the area around their burrows. Jawfishes are mouthbrooders, meaning their eggs hatch in their mouths, where the newborn fry are protected from predators. The gestation period varies between species. Gold-specs jawfish typically keep their clutch of eggs for 8–10 days before hatching.