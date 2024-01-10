Previous
Things are Looking Up by whatcapturesmyeye
7 / 365

Things are Looking Up

Leaving Downtown Vancouver (as taken through my car windshield)
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Shanz

ace
@whatcapturesmyeye
Photography has always been a very positive exploration for me and a hobby for as long as I can remember…I love to capture a moment...
1% complete

Photo Details

Michelle Gaynor
All the different lights, shapes and reflections. I love this
January 11th, 2024  
