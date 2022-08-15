Previous
A Random Window by whatsarahsees
A Random Window

I have a bit of a passion for windows. Although this one was more a hole in a wall and didn't have glass, I thought it qualified.
15th August 2022

Sarah Rossouw

@whatsarahsees
Photo Details

