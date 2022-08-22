Previous
Sturgeon Moon by whatsarahsees
9 / 365

Sturgeon Moon

Taken on the 12th August, it is my first successful attempt at taking this kind of picture of the moon. Taken from Castle Mound in Cambridge
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

Sarah Rossouw

@whatsarahsees
My name is Sarah and I am 50-something South African who lives near Cambridge in the UK. We moved here five years ago and...
