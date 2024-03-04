Previous
Astronomical Clock by whdarcyblueyondercouk
Astronomical Clock

The Exeter Cathedral Astronomical Clock is said to date back to 1483. In 1759 the smaller upper dial was added, with a single hand to indicate the minutes
It displays the hour of the day, the day of the lunar month and the phase of the moon.
Bill D'Arcy

