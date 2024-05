Llanberis Lake Railway

Taken earlier in the week during my holiday in North Wales (but processed today).

The narrow gauge (1 foot 11 1/2") heritage railway runs along the length of Llyn Padarn lake between Llanberis and Penllyn, with the carriages pulled by The carriages are pulled by ex-Dinorwic Slate Quarry loco (the one in the photo is named Doldabarn after the castle to the east of the village.

This photo was taken at The Penllyn terminus.