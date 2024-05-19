Previous
Anyone for Chess? by whdarcyblueyondercouk
112 / 365

Anyone for Chess?

Another image from Portmeirion showing the garden chess set looking through a stone arch.

Be seeing you.
19th May 2024 19th May 24

Bill D'Arcy

@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
Nice framing and pov.
May 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise