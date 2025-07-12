Previous
Kingston Flyer by whippy
Kingston Flyer

A steam train operating in Kingston South Island ,
we did a 4hr day trip thoroughly enjoyable .
Shirley

ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
