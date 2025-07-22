Previous
Patterns in the sky by whippy
22 / 365

Patterns in the sky

22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Shirley

ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Pretty cloudscape
July 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact