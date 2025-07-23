Previous
During our 5months in the SI we did the Nevis road to Garston by whippy
23 / 365

Distance of approx 70ks
Found it very hard capture the beauty of this area.
Shirley

ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
eDorre ace
Neat collage. Like the leading line and sense of depth
July 23rd, 2025  
