Previous
23 / 365
During our 5months in the SI we did the Nevis road to Garston
Distance of approx 70ks
Found it very hard capture the beauty of this area.
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
eDorre
ace
Neat collage. Like the leading line and sense of depth
July 23rd, 2025
