Previous
27 / 365
Snow dusted mountains seen just south of Tekapo
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
2
1
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very picturesque
July 26th, 2025
Jo
Beautiful capture - thank you for following me
July 26th, 2025
