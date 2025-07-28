Previous
A bridge near Mt Cook, it was a wet day the was coming in sidewards by whippy
29 / 365

A bridge near Mt Cook, it was a wet day the was coming in sidewards

28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Shirley

@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
7% complete

