This cow just finishing scratching by whippy
31 / 365

This cow just finishing scratching

30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Shirley

ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
Cathy
I grew up on a cattle farm. This is a familiar scene. I like it!
July 30th, 2025  
