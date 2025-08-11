Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
45 / 365
Spotted this lovely Scottish Highland beast on leaving Fairlie he was calling out but just a lovely deep sound
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
56
photos
47
followers
92
following
12% complete
View this month »
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
Latest from all albums
8
42
43
9
10
44
11
45
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
General
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
16th May 2025 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Stellar close-up and details
August 11th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
Wonderful capture of a wonderful beast!
August 11th, 2025
Shirley
ace
@seattlite
Thanking you Gloria
@spanishliz
Thanking you Liz , I think so too
August 11th, 2025
Jerzy
ace
Fabulous capture of this big lug.
Thank you for the follow
August 11th, 2025
Shirley
ace
@jerzyfotos
Thanking you Jerzy also for follow
August 11th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
He’s a beauty!
August 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
@spanishliz Thanking you Liz , I think so too
Thank you for the follow