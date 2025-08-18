Sign up
52 / 365
On view at Murchison S I
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
4
1
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great black and white of this character. "He's" been around the farm a few times!
August 18th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
a beauty :)
August 18th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
That’s an oldie!
August 18th, 2025
Mark
This tells a story
August 18th, 2025
