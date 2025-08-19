Sign up
53 / 365
NZ falcon on road out to Walter Peak with its catch
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
2
2
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
General
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
27th April 2025 10:44am
Corinne C
ace
What a catch!
August 18th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
well spotted Shirley , it's a bit scary !!!
August 18th, 2025
